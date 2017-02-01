A Bristol man is being held in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on multiple occasions. Joao P. Gomes, 61, of 529 Metacom Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was charged with first degree sexual …
A Barrington woman nearly got herself banned from the Starbucks in town last week. According to police, the coffee shop's manager had called the police station on Monday, Jan. 23 and …
WESTPORT — Youth sports fields, open space protection and historic buildings in need of repair would be among the beneficiaries of funding approved unanimously January 12 by the Community …
These are dark times when the very foundation of our democracy is under attack through hateful words and actions coming from the Oval Office. I am enraged and horrified by the executive order to …
PORTSMOUTH — Here are some highlights from the Portsmouth Police reports from over the past week. Tuesday, Jan. 24 Ian D. Stone, 40, of 1 Mill St., Apt. 1117, Tiverton, was charged …
Monday, Jan. 23Karl A. Williamson, 37, of 23 Davis St., was charged with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct, after police were called to Coomer Avenue for a report of a verbal dispute …
The Bristol Police Department responded to the following calls between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22: Monday, Jan. 16 A resident on North Lane reported that a neighbor’s garage door had been open …
Former state Rep. Raymond Gallison was arraigned on nine felony counts in federal court Friday afternoon, ordered to surrender his passport and released on $50,000 bond. The former Bristol …
Three Barrington residents reported possible cases of identity fraud to the police last week. On Friday, Jan. 20, a Highland Avenue resident contacted police after she received a bill from …
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
From its origins in northern India more than 5,000 years ago to becoming a $30 billion industry in the U.S. today, yoga is everywhere. The East Bay alone is home to dozens of studios and …
Mrs. Dorothy A. (Estrella) Negro, 89, of Greylock Road, Bristol, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Joseph F. Negro, her husband of 61 …
PORTSMOUTH — Students, teachers, administrators, police officers, firefighters and others all had targets on their backs for the annual dodge ball tournament Friday night at Portsmouth High …
In economics, the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule) states that 80 percent of decisions are made by 20 percent of people. Likewise, bad decisions made by a few (20 percent) adversely affect many (80 …
This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …
