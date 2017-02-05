Featured home: Rumstick house has character of past with modern updates

Situated on park-like grounds in the prime Rumstick Point neighborhood in Barrington, this totally renovated 1832 Colonial is the perfect blend of classic and medern, with more than 3,000 square feet …

Bristol Police: Blood on the ground, 'selfies' on the bridge, and more

The Bristol Police Department responded to the following calls between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29: Monday, Jan. 23 A resident on Usher Terrace called police just after 7 a.m. after finding bood on the …
Opinion
Speak-Out: Disgusting dog walkers, delicious local food

There are some DISGUSTING PEOPLE WHO WALK THEIR DOGS after dark and let their dogs relieve themselves along High Street, leaving the deposits so that people walking along High Street unknowingly step …

Latest News

Dilapidated town-owned home goes on the market in Warren

Fixer-upper? This one may be a tearer-downer. Still, at $90,000 a few people have expressed interest in the dilapidated old farmhouse being sold by the Warren Rescue Squad at the corner of …

Advocates will battle teen drug and alcohol use with $625,000 from feds

Anti-substance abuse advocates in Bristol and Warren hope a new $625,000 grant from the federal government will help reduce alcohol and drug use by teenagers. As the Rhode Island General Assembly …

Portsmouth's Mt. Hope Park plan gets first public workshop

PORTSMOUTH — Residents living near the proposed Mt. Hope Park in the north end of town raised concerns over parking, trash, the property’s stability and the project’s overall …

Panell case continued again, to Feb. 23

TIVERTON —Once again, a pre-trial conference in the criminal case against Tiverton Police Lieutenant Timothy Panell has been delayed and rescheduled — now for the fourth time — to Thursday, Feb. 23.

House Hunt: Open houses scheduled in East Bay this weekend

The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 53 Lamson Road — Sunday, Feb. 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Cape, 3, 1.5, $375,000. Residential Properties, …

Read more

Police Report

Read more

Sponsored

Read more

Business
Off the Market: Homes sold around East Bay

The following homes have changed hands recently in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 41 S. Meadow Lane — $695,000 16 Linden Road — $250,000 91 Nyatt Road — …

Read more

Obituaries
Mark Philip Harty, 65, Westport Point

Mark Philip Harty of Wellesley and Westport Point, Mass., passed away on February 2, 2017.  He was 65 years old.  Mr. Harty grew up in the Buffalo, New York area.  He graduated from Amherst High …

Robert B. Babcock, Tiverton and Talbott, Tenn.

Charles W. Trippe, 81, Westport

Paul Mark Knopf, PhD., of Barrington

Dorothy A. Negro, 89, Bristol

Georgianna Tavares, 92, Bristol

Read more

Sports
Mt. Hope soccer star signs with Division I school

Mt. Hope High School soccer star Michaela Goglia will take her talents beyond the high school level and will play Division 1 college soccer in the fall. Goglia has signed her intent to play for …

Friendship forged on and off the court

Barrington High School coaches win awards

Barrington hockey team improves to 10-2-1

Photos: Huskies in second place after weekend win, tie

Read more

Opinion
Letter: Unhealthy advertising unwanted in schools

To the editor:  In 2017, Rhode Island lawmakers will once again receive the opportunity to promote the health of Rhode Island children by supporting legislation which will enforce the …

Are the Pawsox warming up a pitch?

Letter: Trump's hate not welcome in Bristol

Letter: Putting profits before public safety

Letter: On honor in public service and how to keep it here

Read more

Things to do
Twice as nice: author-illustrator Nancy Cote visits both Barrington Books locations

This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …

Stars and full moon on view with local amateur astronomer

Rustic fruit tarts are pretty and a sweet treat in winter

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

Read more

2016 by East Bay Newspapers

Barrington · Bristol · East Providence · Little Compton · Portsmouth · Prudence Island · Riverside · Rumford · Seekonk · Tiverton · Warren · Westport
Meet our staff
Jim McGaw

A lifelong Portsmouth resident, Jim graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1982 and earned a journalism degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1986. He's worked two different stints at East Bay Newspapers, for a total of 18 years with the company so far. When not running all over town bringing you the news from Portsmouth, Jim listens to lots and lots and lots of music, watches obscure silent films from the '20s and usually has three books going at once. He also loves to cook crazy New Orleans dishes for his wife of 25 years, Michelle, and their two sons, Jake and Max.

Quick Links