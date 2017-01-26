Latest News

Barrington swimmers power past Hendricken, 50-44 The Barrington High School boys' swim team picked up a key victory on Tuesday night, defeating Bishop Hendricken 50-44. The victory propelled Barrington to a 6-0 record. According to Barrington …

Landing fee aims to offset Prudence Island Ferry costs A trip across the bay from Prudence Island may soon cost a bit more as the Bristol Town Council considers charging passengers a landing fee while seeking to renegotiate a lease agreement with ferry …

Barrington marchers take their messages to Washington, DC Dozens of Barringtonians attended the Women's March in Washington, DC on Saturday, Jan. 21. Among those at the march was a group that included Barrington's Audrey Tyrka, Linda Carpenter, …

State home sales up in 2016; Sakonnet market mixed While single family home sales were up 12.4 percent statewide in 2016 over the previous year, sales in the Sakonnet towns of Tiverton and Little Compton were a bit less robust.

Barrington students earn art awards Artwork created by Luisa Solley, Noelle Cooke and Ingrid Kenyon has proven worthy of praise. Pieces by all three Barrington High School students were selected for various awards. Luisa, who …

Read more