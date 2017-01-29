Latest News

Turning up the heat on an ancient practice From its origins in northern India more than 5,000 years ago to becoming a $30 billion industry in the U.S. today, yoga is everywhere. The East Bay alone is home to dozens of studios and …

Edwards ‘the Repealer’ takes aim at nonsensical laws “Like any state that’s been around for 350 years, Rhode Island has amassed a lot of legislation,” says House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Portsmouth, Tiverton), and he believes …

Photos: Gallison arraigned in federal court on nine felony counts Former state Rep. Raymond Gallison was arraigned on nine felony counts in federal court Friday afternoon, ordered to surrender his passport and released on $50,000 bond. The former Bristol …

Warren homeowner finds 'cremains' under the stairs A Franklin Street man uncovered a mystery while fixing the stairs at his home Monday: The cremated remains of a man dead nearly a quarter century. Now he’s trying to find a next of kin. “This …

Barrington Christian Academy to present 'Screenagers' on Jan. 30 Barrington Christian Academy will present "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age," a documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time. The movie will be shown at Barrington Christian …

Read more