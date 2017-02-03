Latest News

Panell case continued again, to Feb. 23 TIVERTON —Once again, a pre-trial conference in the criminal case against Tiverton Police Lieutenant Timothy Panell has been delayed and rescheduled — now for the fourth time — to Thursday, Feb. 23.

House Hunt: Open houses scheduled in East Bay this weekend The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 53 Lamson Road — Sunday, Feb. 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Cape, 3, 1.5, $375,000. Residential Properties, …

Tiverton police: driver of loud ATV "doing wheelies" charged Friday, Jan. 13 At 3:50 p.m., Christhian Rodriguez, 25, of Fall River, was charged with driving with an invalid license and under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. Saturday, Jan. 14 At 2:08 a.m., Tyler James Feirick, 21, of Fall River, was charged under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. At 2:53 a.m., Emily McDonough, 32, of Fall River, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Police: Shooting victim would not cooperate with investigation Police said the victim in Thursday night's shooting was completely uncooperative, but his lack of assistance did not stop from law enforcement agencies from finding and charging the …

Bristol arrests: DUI, domestic assault, and more The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests: Christopher E. Francis, 18, of Kickemuit Avenue, Bristol, was charged with domestic assault Jan. 24. Joshua R. Toste, 29, of 154 …

