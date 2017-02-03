Fixer-upper? This one may be a tearer-downer. Still, at $90,000 a few people have expressed interest in the dilapidated old farmhouse being sold by the Warren Rescue Squad at the corner of …
Anti-substance abuse advocates in Bristol and Warren hope a new $625,000 grant from the federal government will help reduce alcohol and drug use by teenagers. As the Rhode Island General Assembly …
PORTSMOUTH — Residents living near the proposed Mt. Hope Park in the north end of town raised concerns over parking, trash, the property’s stability and the project’s overall …
There are some DISGUSTING PEOPLE WHO WALK THEIR DOGS after dark and let their dogs relieve themselves along High Street, leaving the deposits so that people walking along High Street unknowingly step …
Police have charged East Providence resident Robert Fonseca in connection with the early evening shooting in Barrington on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to multiple media outlets. Mr. Fonseca is 30 …
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting in Barrington, in the area of Maple Avenue. Multiple reports of shots fired soon after 6 p.m. have come in, after witnesses reportedly heard three …
Barrington police are asking residents to keep an eye out for any pellet gun-wielding individuals, following a handful of incidents last week. Police received a phone call on Sunday, Jan. 29 at …
Warren has a new police cruiser, courtesy of a $22,442 matching grant written by Warren officials and approved with the help of Sen. Jack Reed. The Senator came to Warren Monday to help unveil the …
A Bristol man is being held in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on multiple occasions. Joao P. Gomes, 61, of 529 Metacom Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was charged with first degree sexual …
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
The following homes have changed hands recently in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 41 S. Meadow Lane — $695,000 16 Linden Road — $250,000 91 Nyatt Road — …
Charles W. (Charlie) Trippe, 81 years young, died peacefully but reluctantly at home in Westport Point on January 29, 2017, in the company of his family. He was a perpetrator of wild …
Paul Mark Knopf, PhD., of Barrington
Georgianna Tavares, 92, Bristol
Matthew Vohr, 44, of New York City and formerly of Barrington
Mt. Hope High School soccer star Michaela Goglia will take her talents beyond the high school level and will play Division 1 college soccer in the fall. Goglia has signed her intent to play for …
To the editor: In 2017, Rhode Island lawmakers will once again receive the opportunity to promote the health of Rhode Island children by supporting legislation which will enforce the …
This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …
