Warren gets a new police cruiser

Warren has a new police cruiser, courtesy of a $22,442 matching grant written by Warren officials and approved with the help of Sen. Jack Reed. The Senator came to Warren Monday to help unveil the …

Barrington High School app team needs your vote!

A team of Barrington High School students whose app is in the running for an award needs your vote. BHS app team wins Best in State award. The team of Chris Sarli, Hayden Ivatts, Stephen …
Letter: Trump's hate not welcome in Bristol

These are dark times when the very foundation of our democracy is under attack through hateful words and actions coming from the Oval Office. I am enraged and horrified by the executive order to …

Lawmakers wary of marijuana legalization bill

Three months after Massachusetts legalized the recreational use of marijuana, East Bay legislators are giving a cool reception to a similar measure expected to be introduced by Providence and …

Long-forgotten remains returned to Warren family

The long-forgotten remains of a man who died nearly a quarter century ago were reunited with his family Sunday, less than a week after a Warren man found them while repairing a staircase in his …

Barrington girls win division championship in track

At Saturday’s Division Championship for girls at the PCTA track, Barrington won the Bayha team prize. The Eagles scored 109 points, while North Kingstown was second at 98.5. Barrington …

Mt. Hope names Students of the Month for January

Mt. Hope High School students Justin Pacheco and Gabrielle Greenslade were both surprised Wednesday morning when assistant principal Rosemary Burns called them down to the office to give them a some …

Hard work is key to Eagles' success

Mid-winter wins are made in July.  Barrington High School girls' basketball coach Stephen Lenz said his team's success through the first half of the season is due in part to the work his …

Turning up the heat on an ancient practice

From its origins in northern India more than 5,000 years ago to becoming a $30 billion industry in the U.S. today, yoga is everywhere. The East Bay alone is home to dozens of studios and …

Dorothy A. Negro, 89, Bristol

Mrs. Dorothy A. (Estrella) Negro, 89, of Greylock Road, Bristol, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Joseph F. Negro, her husband of 61 …

Georgianna Tavares, 92, Bristol

Walter M. Rocha, 66, Bristol

Matthew Vohr, 44, of New York City and formerly of Barrington

June St. Onge, 84, Bristol

Marie Hadfield, 94, of Westport

In Portsmouth: Ready, set ... dodge ball! (gallery)

PORTSMOUTH — Students, teachers, administrators, police officers, firefighters and others all had targets on their backs for the annual dodge ball tournament Friday night at Portsmouth High …

Barrington swim teams keep on winning

Barrington bests Portsmouth in girls' hoops

Tiverton's Muzzioli scores for Navy sharpshooters

East Providence captures girls' indoor track division meet championship

Letter: Putting profits before public safety

In economics, the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule) states that 80 percent of decisions are made by 20 percent of people. Likewise, bad decisions made by a few (20 percent) adversely affect many (80 …

Letter: On honor in public service and how to keep it here

Letter: Later school start times are a worthwhile investment

Opinion: Trump order violates country's, Roger Williams' bedrock principles

Letter: Who taught the press secretary alternate facts?

Twice as nice: author-illustrator Nancy Cote visits both Barrington Books locations

This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …

Stars and full moon on view with local amateur astronomer

Rustic fruit tarts are pretty and a sweet treat in winter

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

