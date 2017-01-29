The Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and Tweedle Dee will be brought to life during the Nayatt School and Arts Alive! production of "Alice in Wonderland, Jr." The play hits the stage on Friday …
The Bristol Police Department responded to the following calls between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22: Monday, Jan. 16 A resident on North Lane reported that a neighbor’s garage door had been open …
EAST PROVIDENCE — Having just had its own recent winning streak snapped earlier in the week, the East Providence High School boys’ basketball team did so in kind Friday night, Jan. 27, to St. …
President Barack Obama left the White House last week. He should hold his head high. History will rank him in the top 15 of America’s 45 presidents to date. Here’s why:Domestic …
3 days ago
Three Barrington residents reported possible cases of identity fraud to the police last week. On Friday, Jan. 20, a Highland Avenue resident contacted police after she received a bill from …
3 days ago
The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests this week: Kiefer H. McCaughley, 26, of 180 Bay View Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was charged with first degree robbery, assault with intent to …
5 days ago
Monday, Jan. 16 A coyote was spotted trotting down a Main Street sidewalk just after 9 a.m. Police were called to Westminster Street just before 4 p.m. for a neighborhood dispute over …
Tuesday, January 24
PORTSMOUTH — Ever wanted to experience for yourself what day-to-day law enforcement work is like? You’ll have your chance when the Portsmouth Police Department conducts another …
Tuesday, January 24
PORTSMOUTH — Here are some highlights from the Portsmouth Police reports from over the past week. Tuesday, Jan. 17 Two people were charged with writing fraudulent checks to Greenleaf …
Sponsored
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
Sponsored
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 27 Agawam Road — Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cape, 3, 2, $359,900. Residential …
Edward Joseph Carreiro, Jr. (EJ) of Maple Glen, Penn., died January 23, 2017, at Abington Hospice at Warminster in Pennsylvania at the age of 64 after living fully and purposefully with a terminal …
Dr. Victor Pacheco deMedeiros, 91, Bristol
Robert E. Carroll, 80, Westport
Joan Fields Handy, 91, Portsmouth
Maria doCeu Amaral, 88, Bristol
Holbrook was the latest team to experience the Westport girls basketball defensive buzzsaw and things did not go well for the Bulldogs during Wednesday’s visit to the Westport gym. Inbounding …
First place Tiverton boys move to 9-0
Barrington swimmers power past Hendricken, 50-44
Barrington council opts for 'new blood' on park and rec. commission
Photos: Mt. Hope Gymnasts beat Barrington, remain undefeated
It's been quite a week in the American political arena. The inauguration of the 45th president followed by a day of gatherings across the world has a put our politics under a microscope—and the …
The little card that can solve all your problems
Letter: School officials need to think about taxpayers
Letter: New Dunkin’ drive-thru would inhibit fire response
Letter: Thank you, Barrington Fire Department
Rustic, free-form tarts are a great tasting (and looking) dessert with the colorful fruit peeking out of the top. I make a peach/almond one in the summer. So, when I came across an apple/plum version …
OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration
Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday
Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol
Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12