PORTSMOUTH — Before they presumably hunkered down for the weekend winter storm, a group of local sharpshooters showed off their skills from 15 feet out Saturday morning. The event …
Set in desirable Nyatt Point in Barrington, this classic Greek Revival was built by well-known architect Albert Harkness in 1940. Renovated with top-of-the-line materials, craftsmanship and …
A winter storm warning remains in effect as wind-driven snow continues to fall aross the region. As much as 14 inches is possible in some areas before the storm ends around 1 a.m., the National …
One has to wonder if being a Rhode Island politician means never having to say you are sorry. Some stories broke in 2016 and the public has not seen any resolution concerning them. Here’s a …
4 days ago
The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests this week: Tatiana Paulino, 19, of Windward Lane in Bristol, was charged with domestic assault after police were called to a family …
5 days ago
One driver was taken to the hospital after three cars were badly damaged in a crash at Metacom Avenue and Tupelo Street Friday morning. The driver of a 1990 Ford Escort was complaining of pain and …
5 days ago
Bristol Police have arrested an Illinois woman after she allegedly made multiple bomb threats and several harassing phone calls to businesses in town over the past four years.Liesel Serbst, 47, of …
5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — While there are never any good places to drive if you’ve had one too many, tipsy motorists would be wise to steer clear of Portsmouth in particular. From 2015 to …
Wednesday, January 4
A Child Street man started 2017 behind bars after he allegedly fired a handgun during a domestic incident with his wife early on New Year’s morning. Police were called to the 618 Child St. home …
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
The following homes have changed hands in recent days in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 4 Lee Road — $480,000 22 Western Ave. — $565,000 152 Foote St. — …
Raimond Meerbach, 87, of Westport, passed away on the morning of January 3, 2017. Raimond was born in Voru, Estonia on June 13, 1929 to Konstantin and Olga (Puskar) Meerbach. His family fled their …
PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth High School varsity girls’ basketball team had no problem handling island rival Rogers in a non-league game Friday night. The Patriots cruised, …
To the editor: On Jan. 21, I plan to be in Washington DC marching with thousands of women in support of tolerance, inclusion, compassion and common sense. I am absolutely not going to protest …
The senior marine coordinator for the first offshore wind farm in the United States will show how it was assembled at the Men's Club meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Free Library, …
A delicious cod dish that won’t ruin your New Year’s resolutions
They'll be diving for the dogs in Portsmouth on Jan. 1
