Sakonnet Vineyard parking prompts variance request

LITTLE COMPTON —Parking in open grassy fields has become such an issue at Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard that some contend it represents a violation of town zoning regulations. It's also creating a challenge to the preservation of agricultural and conservation values at the vineyard.

Hugh Cole students come up big in year-end food drive

It was a fruitful holiday season for students at the Hugh Cole School, who collected, sorted and are helping to distribute close to 1,000 food items they collected. The school houses a food pantry …
Some new year resolutions

I know that it’s a bit audacious to make New Year’s resolutions for others, particularly when I will be starting my 5th year with the same one. I’ve been trying to scale back to a …

East Providence Police investigate suspicious package at city business

EAST PROVIDENCE — Newman Avenue in the Rumford section of the city was closed to traffic for a significant period of time early Friday morning, Dec. 30, as East Providence Police and Fire …

Westport administrator Tim King loses bid for Eastham job

WESTPORT — A long commute to and from Cape Cod will continue for Westport Town Administrator Tim King. Cape Cod Today reported Thursday that the Eastham, Mass., Board of Selectmen voted …

Bristol arrests: Domestic assault, counterfeiting, and more

The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests last week: Muhammad Yasin, 48, of 2 Meadow Circle, Barrington, was charged with forgery/counterfeiting Dec. 19. Click here for more details …

2016 in Barrington — Year of the yoga pants

A letter to the editor tucked onto page 12 of the Oct. 19 Barrington Times yielded a quite a response. The letter, which was penned by Barrington resident Alan Sorrentino, posed the opinion: "The …

Make something beautiful

In a world of consultants, where too many of us spend our work days staring at computer screens and the only tangible thing we "make" is money, Maria Grace Furtado is taking a different path. She's …

Featured home: Waterfront Touisset property is entertainer's dream

Enjoy the privacy and remoteness of this updated, waterfront home in the Touisset area of Warren — not to mention breaktaking views from sunrise to sunset. Homeowners can enjoy sitting out …

Mary "Ann" Hall, 73, Portsmouth

Mary “Ann” Hall, 73, of Portsmouth, passed peacefully, on Dec. 28, 2016 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown after a long illness.   She was born on Jan. 1, 1943 to …

Father Edmund Adams, 77, Portsmouth

Donna G. Strickland, 66, Warren

Frank J. Formisano, 78, Bristol

N. Darrell Harvey III, 88, Little Compton

John Giacomini, 97, of Barrington

Gallery: East Providence High School wrestling

EAST PROVIDENCE — The East Providence High School wrestling team opened up its 2016-17 Division I-A schedule last week with a victory over defending state champion Bishop Hendricken in city at …

Huskies skate to fight cancer Friday

Memorial hockey game celebrating 15 years

Banner season for Barrington Booster Club

Column: Barrington loses an unsung sports hero

A trade we need to make

I was at McCoy for Clay Buchholz' first start in AAA and at Fenway for his first major league start so seeing him get traded to Philly should make me a bit wistful—but it doesn't. He was a big …

Letter: Restore Bristol to its once and former glory

Editorial: Wishful thinking in Bristol

Letter: Safety award should go to pedestrians

Speak-Out: Cemetery Grinches, charming tree swings

A delicious cod dish that won’t ruin your New Year’s resolutions

I bought a beautiful cod loin a couple of weeks ago and, with the holidays coming (and all the rich food and desserts to look forward to), I didn’t want to make something as rich as our …

They'll be diving for the dogs in Portsmouth on Jan. 1

Enjoying ‘lobster’ on a cod budget

Back Eddy: We dare you!

New Year’s Day road race celebrates 32nd running

