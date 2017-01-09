Hall Spars scales back after company sale falls through

Hall Spars & Rigging has scaled back operations at its U.S. headquarters in Bristol after a planned sale of the company fell through. The deal to sell the company, which also has branches in …

Gallison could be on the hook for $500K

Former Rep. Ray Gallison may be on the hook for up to $500,000 of a former client's estate that he allegedly held onto for several years, a Barrington Probate Court judge ruled Monday …
Opinion
Violet: Some leftovers from 2016

One has to wonder if being a Rhode Island politician means never having to say you are sorry. Some stories broke in 2016 and the public has not seen any resolution concerning them. Here’s a …

Latest News

L.I.F.E. is good

"We want them leaving here fulfilled at the end of of the day," says Leslie Letourneau, the Day Program Manager at Living In Fulfilling Environments (L.I.F.E.), a private non-profit organization that …

Home repair cash offered in Westport — with a condition

WESTPORT — The Westport Affordable Housing Trust Fund is accepting applications from Westport homeowners for a new housing rehabilitation program, called CRE-HAB. A public information session …

Bristol Police: Stolen packages, sleep-deprived driver

The Bristol Police Department responded to the following calls between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2: Monday, Dec. 26 A bureau was reportedly on the sidewalk on Metacom Avenue in violation of a town …

Ferry asks Portsmouth, Bristol to chip in on dock repairs

PORTSMOUTH — A&R Marine, the company that provides ferry service to and from Prudence Island, is asking the towns of Portsmouth and Bristol to chip in for dock repairs that would cost …

Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12

PORTSMOUTH — “Prudence Island: A Fine Summer Resort,” is the topic of a lecture at the Portsmouth Free Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Learn about the …

Read more

Police Report

Read more

Sponsored

Read more

Business
Off the Market: Homes sold around East Bay

The following homes have changed hands in recent days in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 4 Lee Road — $480,000 22 Western Ave. — $565,000 152 Foote St. — …

Read more

Obituaries
Raimond Meerbach, 87, Westport

Raimond Meerbach, 87, of Westport, passed away on the morning of January 3, 2017. Raimond was born in Voru, Estonia on June 13, 1929 to Konstantin and Olga (Puskar) Meerbach. His family fled their …

Isabelle 'Marty' Kee, 85, of Barrington

Dan D. Mahoney, 37, Westport

Norman A. Lambert, 95, Swansea

Charles H. Alfred, 90, Warren

Caroline Ferri Abate, Bristol

Read more

Sports
Portsmouth High girls cruise past Rogers, 52-29

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth High School varsity girls’ basketball team had no problem handling island rival Rogers in a non-league game Friday night.  The Patriots cruised, …

Eagles skate to wins in Medeiros Cup hockey games

Tiverton girls have no trouble with Burrillville

Hundreds ring in the new year with a run

Local athletes place at fencing events

Read more

Opinion
Letter: Why this man is joining the Women's March

To the editor: On Jan. 21, I plan to be in Washington DC marching with thousands of women in support of tolerance, inclusion, compassion and common sense. I am absolutely not going to protest …

Will Trump trump Providence?

Losing our place in the league

A little resolve goes a long way

Letter: Vision screenings help students keep eye of the Lion

Read more

Things to do
Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol

The senior marine coordinator for the first offshore wind farm in the United States will show how it was assembled at the Men's Club meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Free Library, …

Youth free throw contest set for Saturday in Portsmouth

A delicious cod dish that won’t ruin your New Year’s resolutions

They'll be diving for the dogs in Portsmouth on Jan. 1

Enjoying ‘lobster’ on a cod budget

Read more

2016 by East Bay Newspapers

Barrington · Bristol · East Providence · Little Compton · Portsmouth · Prudence Island · Riverside · Rumford · Seekonk · Tiverton · Warren · Westport
Meet our staff
Mike Rego

Mike Rego has worked at East Bay Newspapers since 2001, helping the company launch The Westport Shorelines. He soon after became a Sports Editor, spending the next 10-plus years in that role before taking over as editor of The East Providence Post in February of 2012. To contact Mike to submit information, suggest story ideas or photo opportunities, etc., email mrego@eastbaynewspapers.com.

Quick Links