Passersby at the Herreshoff Marine Museum were treated recently to a sight not seen in nearly 80 years — the historic catamaran Amaryllis II outdoors, fully rigged and looking ready for a …
Members of the Barrington and East Providence police departments held a press conference on Friday afternoon, sharing details of the shooting that occurred on Maple Avenue a night …
There are some DISGUSTING PEOPLE WHO WALK THEIR DOGS after dark and let their dogs relieve themselves along High Street, leaving the deposits so that people walking along High Street unknowingly step …
Friday, Jan. 13 At 3:50 p.m., Christhian Rodriguez, 25, of Fall River, was charged with driving with an invalid license and under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. Saturday, Jan. 14 At 2:08 a.m., Tyler James Feirick, 21, of Fall River, was charged under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. At 2:53 a.m., Emily McDonough, 32, of Fall River, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test.
Police said the victim in Thursday night's shooting was completely uncooperative, but his lack of assistance did not stop from law enforcement agencies from finding and charging the …
The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests: Christopher E. Francis, 18, of Kickemuit Avenue, Bristol, was charged with domestic assault Jan. 24. Joshua R. Toste, 29, of 154 …
Police have charged East Providence resident Robert Fonseca in connection with the early evening shooting in Barrington on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to multiple media outlets. Mr. Fonseca is 30 …
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting in Barrington, in the area of Maple Avenue. Multiple reports of shots fired soon after 6 p.m. have come in, after witnesses reportedly heard three …
Each week the Personal Injury Law Offices of d’Oliviera & Associates compiles a summary of recalls, FDA warnings, market withdrawals and safety alerts that they feel the public should be …
The following homes have changed hands recently in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 41 S. Meadow Lane — $695,000 16 Linden Road — $250,000 91 Nyatt Road — …
Mark Philip Harty of Wellesley and Westport Point, Mass., passed away on February 2, 2017. He was 65 years old. Mr. Harty grew up in the Buffalo, New York area. He graduated from Amherst High …
Mt. Hope High School soccer star Michaela Goglia will take her talents beyond the high school level and will play Division 1 college soccer in the fall. Goglia has signed her intent to play for …
To the editor: In 2017, Rhode Island lawmakers will once again receive the opportunity to promote the health of Rhode Island children by supporting legislation which will enforce the …
This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …
