Barrington debate team competes at Mt. Hope

Nearly 200 debate team members from nine area high schools participated in the Jan. 21 tournament at Mt. Hope High School.  Barrington students won three of the five top awards for novice …

Trump prompts Peace Alliance to widen mission

The Sakonnet Peace Alliance is “widening and deepening its mission following the inauguration of the 45th President,” the organization announced Monday. “In a major change from its original …
Letter: School officials need to think about taxpayers

To the editor: The school committee has been pushing later start times for the past year along with the new middle school. It seems to me that the school committee has not come up with a full plan …

Barrington swimmers power past Hendricken, 50-44

The Barrington High School boys' swim team picked up a key victory on Tuesday night, defeating Bishop Hendricken 50-44. The victory propelled Barrington to a 6-0 record. According to Barrington …

Landing fee aims to offset Prudence Island Ferry costs

A trip across the bay from Prudence Island may soon cost a bit more as the Bristol Town Council considers charging passengers a landing fee while seeking to renegotiate a lease agreement with ferry …

Barrington marchers take their messages to Washington, DC

Dozens of Barringtonians attended the Women's March in Washington, DC on Saturday, Jan. 21.  Among those at the march was a group that included Barrington's Audrey Tyrka, Linda Carpenter, …

State home sales up in 2016; Sakonnet market mixed

While single family home sales were up 12.4 percent statewide in 2016 over the previous year, sales in the Sakonnet towns of Tiverton and Little Compton were a bit less robust.

Barrington students earn art awards

Artwork created by Luisa Solley, Noelle Cooke and Ingrid Kenyon has proven worthy of praise. Pieces by all three Barrington High School students were selected for various awards. Luisa, who …

Featured home: Waterfront colonial overlooks Sakonnet River

The Sea Meadows Farm neighborhood in Portsmouth is the setting for this spectacular waterfront colonial that overlooks the beautiful Sakonnet River Passage. Enjy magnificent East-facing views of …

Dr. Victor Pacheco deMedeiros, 91, Bristol

Dr. Victor Pacheco deMedeiros, 91, of Gibson Road, passed away on Jan. 24 at Grace Barker Nursing Home. He was the husband of Angela (Lima) deMedeiros. Born on March 29, 1925 in Candelaria, …

Robert E. Carroll, 80, Westport

Joan Fields Handy, 91, Portsmouth

Maria doCeu Amaral, 88, Bristol

JoAnn Teixeira, 59, Bristol

Marth Syles Nicholson Livingston, 94, Bristol

First place Tiverton boys move to 9-0

Tiverton boosted its division record to 9-0 last Wednesday with an 88-70 home win over Central Falls. The win left the Tigers, 11-3 overall, atop their division. The Tigers led 40-33 at halftime …

Barrington council opts for 'new blood' on park and rec. commission

Photos: Mt. Hope Gymnasts beat Barrington, remain undefeated

Portsmouth gymnasts beat W. Warwick, fall to Mt. Hope

Mid-season for Mt. Hope High hoopsters approaches

Letter: New Dunkin’ drive-thru would inhibit fire response

My fellow residents, this project has prompted our membership to take some action; we ask that you join us to prevent this action from taking place. At the Jan. 4 annual meeting of the Defiance …

Letter: Thank you, Barrington Fire Department

Letter: We should be suspicious of Republican promise

Letter: Join Good Night Lights to brighten kids’ spirits

Editorial: A light of hope

Rustic fruit tarts are pretty and a sweet treat in winter

Rustic, free-form tarts are a great tasting (and looking) dessert with the colorful fruit peeking out of the top. I make a peach/almond one in the summer. So, when I came across an apple/plum version …

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol

Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12

