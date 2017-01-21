Bristol police: Strange explosions, more car wrecks

The Bristol Police Department responded to the following calls between Jan. 9 and Jan. 16: Monday, Jan. 9 Police and fire officials responded to a crash with injuries at Metacom and Bay View …

Off the Market: Homes sold around East Bay

The following homes have chenged hands recently in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 3 Seaview Drive — $562,500 35 Anchorage Way — $562,500 1 Clover lane — …
Opinion
Editorial: A light of hope

A hospital is a less than pleasant place to be for anyone. Most patients admitted to a hospital aren’t feeling good to begin with. The boredom and loneliness sure to set in — especially …

East Providence Fire Department receives community service award

EAST PROVIDENCE — Members of the East Providence Fire Department as well as their counterparts from the police department were presented with an outstanding commitment to Community Service …

Rep. Donovan receives committee assignments

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello has appointed Rep. Susan Donovan (D-Bristol) to the House Committee on Health, Education, and Welfare, as well as the House Committee on Environment and …

Bristol arrests: Cyberstalking, assault, DUI

The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests: Melissa Galipeau, 24, of 32 Cold Spring St., Woonsocket, was charged with cyberstalking Jan. 9. Jimmy A. Costa, 35, of 308 Division …

Tough budget looms as Warren spending projected to rise

Warren taxpayers may feel the squeeze this coming year as some municipal salaries, hours and benefits rise, but they will have one year of reprieve before the town begins to pay back the $20 million …

House Hunt: Open houses this weekend around East Bay

The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 3 Brow St. — Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cape, 3, 1.5, $310,000. Residential …

Police Report

Business
Featured home: Unique replica of sea captain's home

Enjoy your own private country retreat on two peaceful acres in South Rehoboth. This is not another cookie cutter home. The 3,735 square-foot home captures all the details of the past while providing …

Obituaries
Darlene M. Driscoll, 84 of Tiverton

Darlene M. (Braun ) Driscoll, 84 of Tiverton, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Grace Barker Nursing Home. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Frederick William and Adele …

Caroline M. Howell, 82, Clarksville, TN

Gloria Marie Varola, 86, Bristol

Carol 'Nana Pumpkin' Riegler, 82, of East Providence

Genevieve (Barboza) Rodrigues, 91, Bristol

Michael P. Kinney, 69, Warren

Sports
East Providence girls' hoopsters up win streak to seven

EAST PROVIDENCE — The East Providence High School girls' basketball team continued its best start to a season in some seven years by winning its seventh consecutive Division II game with a 55-45 …

Barrington girl named Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

Central and Classical top Barrington in track

Barrington track athletes perform well

BHS sports roundup: Wrestlers battle, girls' hoops wins again

Opinion
Letter: Increasing recycling surest way to save town money

To the editor,The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation has officially announced that it will increase the landfill’s tipping fees beginning on July 1, 2017. Based on current projections, …

Speak-Out: Let them swim; play talented players

Letter: Barrington 300 events kick off on Jan. 29

Letter: Let's make sure students get enough sleep

Letter: It's time to celebrate Buzz Guida's work

Things to do
OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Despite the snowy conditions last weekend, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church found great way to kick off its 100th anniversary celebration. On Saturday, a number of former OLMC Feast chief marshals …

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol

Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12

Youth free throw contest set for Saturday in Portsmouth

