East Providence Police investigate suspicious package at city business EAST PROVIDENCE — Newman Avenue in the Rumford section of the city was closed to traffic for a significant period of time early Friday morning, Dec. 30, as East Providence Police and Fire …

Westport administrator Tim King loses bid for Eastham job WESTPORT — A long commute to and from Cape Cod will continue for Westport Town Administrator Tim King. Cape Cod Today reported Thursday that the Eastham, Mass., Board of Selectmen voted …

Bristol arrests: Domestic assault, counterfeiting, and more The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests last week: Muhammad Yasin, 48, of 2 Meadow Circle, Barrington, was charged with forgery/counterfeiting Dec. 19. Click here for more details …

2016 in Barrington — Year of the yoga pants A letter to the editor tucked onto page 12 of the Oct. 19 Barrington Times yielded a quite a response. The letter, which was penned by Barrington resident Alan Sorrentino, posed the opinion: "The …

Make something beautiful In a world of consultants, where too many of us spend our work days staring at computer screens and the only tangible thing we "make" is money, Maria Grace Furtado is taking a different path. She's …

