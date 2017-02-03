Police share details of shooting at press conference

Members of the Barrington and East Providence police departments held a press conference on Friday afternoon, sharing details of the shooting that occurred on Maple Avenue a night …

East Providence students Cardoza, Medeiros win state-wide automotive competition

EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence Career and Technical Center seniors Matthew Cardoza and Luis Medeiros were the winners of the annual Ocean State Automotive Contest held Friday, Jan, 27, an event …
Opinion
Speak-Out: Disgusting dog walkers, delicious local food

There are some DISGUSTING PEOPLE WHO WALK THEIR DOGS after dark and let their dogs relieve themselves along High Street, leaving the deposits so that people walking along High Street unknowingly step …

Latest News

Panell case continued again, to Feb. 23

TIVERTON —Once again, a pre-trial conference in the criminal case against Tiverton Police Lieutenant Timothy Panell has been delayed and rescheduled — now for the fourth time — to Thursday, Feb. 23.

House Hunt: Open houses scheduled in East Bay this weekend

The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 53 Lamson Road — Sunday, Feb. 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Cape, 3, 1.5, $375,000. Residential Properties, …

Tiverton police: driver of loud ATV "doing wheelies" charged

Friday, Jan. 13 At 3:50 p.m., Christhian Rodriguez, 25, of Fall River, was charged with driving with an invalid license and under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. Saturday, Jan. 14 At 2:08 a.m., Tyler James Feirick, 21, of Fall River, was charged under a 2nd District Court bench warrant. At 2:53 a.m., Emily McDonough, 32, of Fall River, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Police: Shooting victim would not cooperate with investigation

Police said the victim in Thursday night's shooting was completely uncooperative, but his lack of assistance did not stop from law enforcement agencies from finding and charging the …

Bristol arrests: DUI, domestic assault, and more

The Bristol Police Department made the following arrests: Christopher E. Francis, 18, of Kickemuit Avenue, Bristol, was charged with domestic assault Jan. 24. Joshua R. Toste, 29, of 154 …

Police Report

Business
Off the Market: Homes sold around East Bay

The following homes have changed hands recently in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 41 S. Meadow Lane — $695,000 16 Linden Road — $250,000 91 Nyatt Road — …

Obituaries
Charles W. Trippe, 81, Westport

Charles W. (Charlie) Trippe, 81 years young, died peacefully but reluctantly at home in Westport Point on January 29, 2017, in the company of his family. He was a perpetrator of wild …

Paul Mark Knopf, PhD., of Barrington

Dorothy A. Negro, 89, Bristol

Georgianna Tavares, 92, Bristol

Walter M. Rocha, 66, Bristol

Matthew Vohr, 44, of New York City and formerly of Barrington

Sports
Mt. Hope soccer star signs with Division I school

Mt. Hope High School soccer star Michaela Goglia will take her talents beyond the high school level and will play Division 1 college soccer in the fall. Goglia has signed her intent to play for …

Friendship forged on and off the court

Barrington High School coaches win awards

Barrington hockey team improves to 10-2-1

Photos: Huskies in second place after weekend win, tie

Opinion
Letter: Unhealthy advertising unwanted in schools

To the editor:  In 2017, Rhode Island lawmakers will once again receive the opportunity to promote the health of Rhode Island children by supporting legislation which will enforce the …

Are the Pawsox warming up a pitch?

Letter: Trump's hate not welcome in Bristol

Letter: Putting profits before public safety

Letter: On honor in public service and how to keep it here

Things to do
Twice as nice: author-illustrator Nancy Cote visits both Barrington Books locations

This Saturday, Feb. 4, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Nancy Cote will be appearing at both Barrington Books locations to promote her latest picture book, "Leonard’s …

Stars and full moon on view with local amateur astronomer

Rustic fruit tarts are pretty and a sweet treat in winter

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

