Latest News

Lawmakers wary of marijuana legalization bill Three months after Massachusetts legalized the recreational use of marijuana, East Bay legislators are giving a cool reception to a similar measure expected to be introduced by Providence and …

Long-forgotten remains returned to Warren family The long-forgotten remains of a man who died nearly a quarter century ago were reunited with his family Sunday, less than a week after a Warren man found them while repairing a staircase in his …

Barrington girls win division championship in track At Saturday’s Division Championship for girls at the PCTA track, Barrington won the Bayha team prize. The Eagles scored 109 points, while North Kingstown was second at 98.5. Barrington …

Mt. Hope names Students of the Month for January Mt. Hope High School students Justin Pacheco and Gabrielle Greenslade were both surprised Wednesday morning when assistant principal Rosemary Burns called them down to the office to give them a some …

Hard work is key to Eagles' success Mid-winter wins are made in July. Barrington High School girls' basketball coach Stephen Lenz said his team's success through the first half of the season is due in part to the work his …

