Carrying a torch for Martin Luther King Jr. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Runners from the Naval Station Newport community picked a fitting spot to begin their torch run in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. this morning. The late civil rights …

Bay View, Riverside Middle School teams earn accolades at First LEGO competition

The FIRST LEGO League Rhode Island State Championship, a science-based robotics competition, was held Saturday, Jan. 14, on the campus of Roger Williams University.The St. Mary Academy-Bay View …
Editorial: Snow-blind drivers

Everyone in Rhode Island knows the feeling. You wake up in the morning to a sea of white outside your window. You lace up the boots, dreading the task of digging out of the driveway, knowing …

Edwards named to House leadership posts

House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth) has been chosen to serve on the House Finance, Judiciary, Oversight and Labor committees for the 2017-18 legislative …

House Hunt: Open houses in East Bay this weekend

The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 4 Willow Way — Sunday, Jan. 15, 1-2:30 p.m. Cape, 2, 2.5, $799,000 Residential Properties, …

East Providence schools seek substitutes, recognize pre-K contributors

EAST PROVIDENCE — As happens at most of its forums, the school committee touched on a wide range of topics during its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting including the lack of substitute teachers …

Barrington home sells for $3.5 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of the home at 91 Nayatt Road in Barrington for $3.5 million.  It is the highest sale in Barrington since …

Barrington schools avoiding spike in flu cases

On Wednesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced that the flu was "widespread" in the Ocean State, but according to Barrington officials the hard-hitting bug has, so far, spared local …

Off the Market: Homes sold around East Bay

The following homes have changed hands in recent days in towns around the East Bay: Barrington 500 Middle Highway — $337,000 8 Western Ave. — $264,000 4 Tallwood Drive — …

Jane L. Young, 72, Westport

Jane L. (Santos) Young, 72, of Westport, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.  She was the wife of the late Robert A. Young. Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late …

Margaret (Vaccaro) Caizzi, 95, Bristol

Catherine Ann (Ballirano) Suriani, 88, formerly of Barrington

Robert M. Stone, of Barrington

Anthony Marcello Sr., of Barrington

Alison M. Shakarian, PhD, 51, Tiverton

Missed shots doom Westport boys against Connolly

Stretches of cold shooting hurt the Westport boys basketball team Friday as the Wildcats lost to Bishop Connolly 70-58 in Westport. Still, the teams were close before the visitors hit on a series …

Girls Basketball: Pesky Tigers best Mt. Hope

Boys Basketball: Tiverton hoopsters roll over Mt. Hope

Gallery: East Providence High School swimming

Barrington athletes compete at Dartmouth meet

Violet: Some leftovers from 2016

One has to wonder if being a Rhode Island politician means never having to say you are sorry. Some stories broke in 2016 and the public has not seen any resolution concerning them. Here’s a …

Letter: Why this man is joining the Women's March

Will Trump trump Providence?

Losing our place in the league

A little resolve goes a long way

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Despite the snowy conditions last weekend, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church found great way to kick off its 100th anniversary celebration. On Saturday, a number of former OLMC Feast chief marshals …

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol

Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12

Youth free throw contest set for Saturday in Portsmouth

