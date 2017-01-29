Featured home: Move right in to this waterfront Cape in the Terrace

The much sought after Narragansett Terrace neighborhood in East Providence is known for its remoteness and direct access to Narragansett Bay. On the market is a fabulous Cape Cod style home that …

Westporters march for human rights in Boston

They had said before leaving that they expected a crowd of around 40,000 at the Boston Women’s March, but the reality that awaited a Westport busload was a considerably greater than that. The …
Opinion
Obama will rank in top echelon of presidents

President Barack Obama left the White House last week. He should hold his head high. History will rank him in the top 15 of America’s 45 presidents to date. Here’s why:Domestic …

Turning up the heat on an ancient practice

From its origins in northern India more than 5,000 years ago to becoming a $30 billion industry in the U.S. today, yoga is everywhere. The East Bay alone is home to dozens of studios and …

Edwards ‘the Repealer’ takes aim at nonsensical laws

“Like any state that’s been around for 350 years, Rhode Island has amassed a lot of legislation,” says House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Portsmouth, Tiverton), and he believes …

Photos: Gallison arraigned in federal court on nine felony counts

Former state Rep. Raymond Gallison was arraigned on nine felony counts in federal court Friday afternoon, ordered to surrender his passport and released on $50,000 bond. The former Bristol …

Warren homeowner finds 'cremains' under the stairs

A Franklin Street man uncovered a mystery while fixing the stairs at his home Monday: The cremated remains of a man dead nearly a quarter century. Now he’s trying to find a next of kin. “This …

Barrington Christian Academy to present 'Screenagers' on Jan. 30

Barrington Christian Academy will present "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age," a documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time. The movie will be shown at Barrington Christian …

Business
House Hunt: Open houses in East Bay this weekend

The following open houses are scheduled in towns around the East Bay this weekend: Barrington 27 Agawam Road — Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cape, 3, 2, $359,900. Residential …

Obituaries
Edward J. Carreiro Jr., 64, formerly of Tiverton

Edward Joseph Carreiro, Jr. (EJ) of Maple Glen, Penn., died January 23, 2017, at Abington Hospice at Warminster in Pennsylvania at the age of 64 after living fully and purposefully with a terminal …

Dr. Victor Pacheco deMedeiros, 91, Bristol

Robert E. Carroll, 80, Westport

Joan Fields Handy, 91, Portsmouth

Maria doCeu Amaral, 88, Bristol

JoAnn Teixeira, 59, Bristol

Sports
Swarming defense propels Westport to 11th straight — 76-13

Holbrook was the latest team to experience the Westport girls basketball defensive buzzsaw and things did not go well for the Bulldogs during Wednesday’s visit to the Westport gym. Inbounding …

First place Tiverton boys move to 9-0

Barrington swimmers power past Hendricken, 50-44

Barrington council opts for 'new blood' on park and rec. commission

Photos: Mt. Hope Gymnasts beat Barrington, remain undefeated

Get off the bench

It's been quite a week in the American political arena. The inauguration of the 45th president followed by a day of gatherings across the world has a put our politics under a microscope—and the …

The little card that can solve all your problems

Letter: School officials need to think about taxpayers

Letter: New Dunkin’ drive-thru would inhibit fire response

Letter: Thank you, Barrington Fire Department

Things to do
Rustic fruit tarts are pretty and a sweet treat in winter

Rustic, free-form tarts are a great tasting (and looking) dessert with the colorful fruit peeking out of the top. I make a peach/almond one in the summer. So, when I came across an apple/plum version …

OLMC kicks off year-long centennial celebration

Another Portsmouth Dog Park preview day set for Monday

Deepwater Wind supervisor to speak in Bristol

Prudence Island history is topic of lecture Jan. 12

